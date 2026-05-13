Get a Limo for LiMu: RAB Selects Its Radio Marketer of the Year

It’s the same word sang four times, but few brands have used a jingle — particularly one created in just the last decade — to such widespread success, which is undoubtedly part of why the RAB has named Liberty Mutual Insurance its 2026 Radio Marketer of the Year.

The award will be presented at the 35th annual Radio Mercury Awards on Wednesday, June 3, at SONY Hall in New York City, hosted by iHeartMedia’s Angela Yee. Liberty Mutual’s “Liberty” audio signature, memorable characters, and heavy repetition has made it one of the most recognizable sonic brands in advertising.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “Liberty Mutual exemplifies what today’s most effective marketers understand — that audio is one of the most powerful ways to create connection, build trust, and drive action. Their thoughtful use of radio at scale makes them a deserving recipient of this year’s Radio Marketer of the Year.”

Liberty Mutual chief marketing officer, US retail markets Jenna Lebel said, “Audio has been a powerful part of how we build a brand that is distinctive and memorable, and how we drive recognition and trust with consumers.”