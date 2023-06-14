New Educational Public Radio Chief For South Carolina

Adrienne Fairwell has been appointed as the new President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV), starting on August 17. She previously served as the general manager of Arizona State University’s Arizona PBS in Phoenix.

SCETV is the state’s public educational broadcasting network, with the mission to provide educational experiences and connect South Carolina. SCETV provides national and local content to classrooms via internet services Knowitall.org and PBS Learning Media. SCETV also provides teacher training and re-certification in face-to-face and online settings.

Prior to her role at Arizona PBS, Fairwell held positions as Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Development at SCETV. Fairwell was chosen for the SCETV position after an extensive interview process. She succeeds Stephanie Cook, who has been serving as interim President and CEO since February.