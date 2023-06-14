At Hispanic Radio Conference Today? Read This

Radio Ink’s Hispanic Radio Conference 2023 begins today at the InterContinental Miami at Doral. As an attendee, you’ll get a keynote from US Census Bureau experts, an executive roundtable, the Medallas de Cortez awards – and that’s just this afternoon!

But one of our panels that first day already wants to hear from you. Moderator Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, SBS CCO and EVP Jesus Salas, and Estrella Media Content Director for KBUE Said Garcia Solis will discuss Radio Content Strategies. This panel will cover best practices for creating compelling and relevant content for Hispanic audiences, Hispanic radio’s most successful content strategies, and the role of social media and digital platforms in content distribution.