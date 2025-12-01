Who’s on the “Mt. Rushmore” of Radio’s New Generation?

Every generation of broadcasters has its mentors, heroes, and voices that light the way forward. For today’s rising stars, those influences run deep to the leaders who taught them resilience, creativity, and how to make listeners feel something real.

As radio continues to evolve, Radio Ink asked this year’s 30 And Under Superstars to name their personal “Mt. Rushmore”: the figures who’ve shaped their passion, guided their growth, and reminded them that authenticity will always be radio’s greatest frequency.

Here’s a sampling of what they said:

“Lee Harris and Walter Sabo. Even though I feel called to “medium market land,” they continue to show me what is possible when you dream big. Vern Wirka, former KFAB chief engineer and Kansas State University faculty adviser. Finally, Keith Learn, of KLPZ in Parker, AZ, taught me how to really have fun on the radio.”

“Bobby Bones. We’re from the same small-town area of Arkansas, and he showed me that big dreams can come from small places. Also, Amy Brown, Bob Robbins, and John Shomby.”

“El Piolín. My mom loves to remind me that when I was five, I told her, “Mommy, one day I’m going to have a show like El Piolín.” Now here I am, hosting my own morning show…”

