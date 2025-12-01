Friend or Foe? Amazon’s Audio Ambitions Reach the Radio Dial

Earlier this month, iHeartMedia joined a growing roster of major audio companies now selling inventory through Amazon DSP, including Cox Media Group, Spotify, and SiriusXM, raising a question for broadcasters: when big tech comes calling, is it partner or predator?

In a recent episode of Local Marketing Trends, Borrell Associates CEO Gordon Borrell and Executive Vice President Corey Elliott sat down with Amazon DSP Director Meredith Goldman to discuss how the company is positioning itself as a compatriot, not a rival, to traditional radio operators.

Goldman said Amazon’s strategy in audio goes well beyond its owned and operated properties. “On audio, it is looking at all of the assets Amazon has and how can we really better solve for our customers’ holistic needs,” she said. “Obviously, at Amazon, we do have significant assets in audio with podcasts and Wondery. But as we want to solve for our customers, being able to offer them the holistic landscape of audio, it was a really critical need for us.”

To achieve that, Amazon has forged these direct partnerships with outside brands. Goldman explained, “It’s a very important element as we pursue this full funnel solution for our customers and being able to find their audiences wherever they are in the media landscape.” The deal with iHeart is Amazon’s latest move into making its demand-side platform a comprehensive advertising tool for small and medium-sized businesses.

When asked whether radio broadcasters should view the company as competition, Goldman was direct: “It’s absolutely an opportunity to partner. All of us share the same focus and challenge, which is how do we provide a good customer experience for all the listeners, number one. Number two, how do we help solve advertisers’ challenges in the audio space and really provide a strong advertising experience?”

She said partnerships with broadcasters can help advertisers “deliver precise messages” to audiences and “increase listening hours,” aligning Amazon’s ad tech stack with traditional broadcasters’ objectives. Goldman also confirmed Amazon is exploring additional relationships with terrestrial broadcasters, including regional and local groups.

“We’re definitely always looking for more partners,” she said. “The intention is to provide the greatest reach of listeners and of all consumers. That’s why terrestrial radio, streaming radio, all of that would be an opportunity for us to really be able to solve this for our advertising customers.”

Goldman detailed how local radio groups could approach Amazon directly to explore DSP integration, pointing to the company’s growing emphasis on geotargeting and advertiser access. “Our team is always open to learning about more opportunities that are in the market,” she said. “Especially for local advertisers, these types of partners are critical. How do we really provide the right advertising experience for local advertisers who reach their audiences in specific geographies?”

When asked about Amazon’s broader local advertising ambitions, Goldman acknowledged the company’s push to make ad buying simpler for small businesses. “You’re really honing in on the opportunity that we in the product org have recognized and are excited to really pursue,” she said. “Historically, local advertising was sold, not bought. Now, as there are more signals being offered as well as a much broader set of media channels to pursue, it’s really about how do we provide advertisers that easy workflow to actually activate local dollars.”

She said Amazon’s focus is on lowering barriers for small businesses while helping media sellers access new demand. “Not only is it lowering the barrier to entry to be able to access across the different media types, whether it’s video, audio, display, but also giving them the right tool set and workflow to do this in an easy, simplified version versus an enterprise buyer of a DSP,” Goldman said.