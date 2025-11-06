iHeartMedia Joins Amazon DSP to Power Programmatic Buying

iHeartMedia is the latest major radio and podcast player to introduce a new programmatic audio integration with Amazon that gives advertisers using Amazon DSP direct access to the broadcaster’s streaming audio inventory.

The collaboration combines Amazon’s data signals across shopping, streaming, and browsing activity with iHeartMedia’s digital listener base. The result offers marketers the ability to extend omnichannel campaigns to streaming music and live radio audiences across connected devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, tablets, and gaming consoles.

iHeart joins a recent wave of major audio players selling their wares through Amazon DSP, including Spotify and SiriusXM. Cox Media Group signed a deal with Amazon for its Local Solutions offerings in 2021. In a similar story, Beasley Media Group handed its podcast library hosting and monetization to Amazon’s ART19 platform as part of its ongoing digital-first retooling.

The new integration is live now, with access to iHeartPodcasts and the company’s broadcast radio station inventory expected in 2026.

The expansion of both companies’ long-term partnership follows iHeart’s August appointment of Lisa Coffey as Chief Business Officer. Coffey previously held senior business and agency development roles at Amazon, including leading the team that introduced Amazon Advertising to the US marketplace.

She commented, “Making iHeart’s premium audio inventory available through Amazon DSP unlocks scale with deep listener engagement and proven performance. And with accessibility to Broadcast Radio inventory soon to follow, this partnership is another step in making broadcast radio behave like digital media; addressable, measurable, and available programmatically, so marketers of all sizes can buy with greater ease and consistency.”

Amazon Ads Director of Amazon DSP Meredith Goldman said, “Our partnership with iHeart allows Amazon DSP customers to reach relevant audio audiences with simplified campaign management and unique measurement capabilities. Integrations like this enable advertisers to build more comprehensive omnichannel strategies that connect brands with consumers throughout their journey across media.”