CMG Partners With Amazon

Cox Media Group Local Solutions has signed a deal with Amazon Advertising that will enable CMG Local Solutions advertisers to reach local audiences with Amazon Advertising digital offerings.

Through this initiative, CMG Local Solutions advertisers across the nation can now programmatically buy display and OTT ads through Amazon DSP and analyze their campaign performance with a suite of full-funnel measurement solutions offered by Amazon Advertising. Together with CMG’s premium, brand-safe local media website and app advertising, these new offerings can help expand local advertisers’ reach and increase sales.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for CMG Local Solutions and our advertising partners,” said Joe Weir, SVP of Digital at CMG. “Amazon Advertising’s digital offerings, combined with CMG Local Solutions’ unmatched product expertise, high performing products and platforms and CMG’s long-standing heritage, enables us to help local businesses achieve their marketing goals more effectively.”