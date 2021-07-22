Larry’s In

Talk show host Larry Elder has been reinstated in the California recall race after a judge found he complied with ballot requirements and the state elections chief should never have demanded that candidates provide five years of tax returns.

At issue were Elder’s tax returns that Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office said were improperly redacted. Elder went to court and the case went to Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl just hours before Weber was set to certify the final list of candidates.

Elder brings the tentative total of recall candidates to 43.