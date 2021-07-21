Magic Cage

Cumulus Media has hired veteran Colorado Springs radio personality Cliff Cage as night host on heritage Top 40 MAGIC FM/KKMG-FM. It’s a return for Cage who hosted overnights on KKMG from 2010-2019. Cage will be behind the mic Monday-Friday from 7:00pm to Midnight.

Dylan Salisbury, Program Director, 98.9 MAGIC FM/KKMG-FM, said: “The name Cliff Cage goes beyond radio here in Southern Colorado. He is well known for many things in this town like his ties to the hip hop community, as an emcee for a local baseball team, and once again, as a radio host. I’m very excited to work with him and continue to strengthen the MAGIC brand here in Colorado Springs.”

Cliff Cage commented: “I’ve done most of my growing up in the 719, so being back home at Southern Colorado’s biggest station and now hosting the night show is literally the dream. I love this city.“