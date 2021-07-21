New Market Manager For Townsquare

Townsquare Media has hired former Spectrum Reach Regional Executive Peter Van Den Heuvel has joined the company as Market President in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo.

Van Den Heuvel will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley who said, “Peter has extensive multi-platform management experience which makes him a perfect fit for this role. I could not be more excited to have someone with Peter’s leadership and depth of multi-platform knowledge to lead our two-time “Market of the Year” team in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo.”

“I feel very fortunate to be joining the Townsquare Media team in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo with their strong, legacy brands and world class content contributors,” said Mr. Van Den Heuvel. “It is apparent that this team understands the importance of providing multi platform solutions to our clients and as a result have built the #1 local media company in the market. My goal is to continue what Terry Peters and his team have built in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, by continuing to provide our clients with market leading local media solutions that will help them succeed.”

Townsquare COO Erik Hellum added, “I am really proud of the job that retiring Market President Terry Peters and the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo team have done to make Townsquare Cedar Rapids/Waterloo the #1 local media company in the market. Given Peter’s leadership ability, track record of performance, and multi-platform approach to getting results for clients, I am confident that he will build on this success and show us what is truly possible in Cedar Rapids/Waterloo.”