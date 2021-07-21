Philips Promoted By Audacy

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Bob Philips SVP/Director of Sales, CBS Radio. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bob Philips is taking on the role of President of Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales. COO Susan Larken made the announcement Wednesday. This is a newly created role.

Larkin said as Chief Revenue Officer, Philips was a catalyst for innovation and growth. “Under his leadership, we streamlined multiple revenue departments, launched the Audacy Network and our in-house traffic network while also revolutionizing our approach to national sales, bringing new brands and bigger opportunities onto our platform. And, as the economy rebounds and local and national advertising return to pre-pandemic levels, Bob will build exponential value for our clients and for Audacy.”

The company will begin a search for a new CRO immediately.

