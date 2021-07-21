National Radio Podcasts On Corus

Curiouscast, Corus Entertainment’s podcast network, is launching featured podcasts on selected radio stations. Toronto based Corus has 39 radio stations in its media mix across Canada.

“For years our news talk radio stations have been editing audio from radio shows to create daily podcasts and now we’re taking original podcast content and showcasing it on radio,” said Larry Gifford, National Director of Talk Radio.

Chris ‘Dunner’ Duncombe, Director of podcasting and streaming, will host the programs.

“On this show, we’re going to bring you a different story every week from some of the best Curiouscast podcasts – with topics ranging from crime to world politics, and history to music.”

‘The Curiouscast Podcast Hour’ will be heard weekly on: 980 CKNW (Vancouver), 770 CHQR (Calgary), 630 CHED (Edmonton), 680 CJOB (Winnipeg), 900 CHML (Hamilton), 980 CFPL (London) and Global News Radio 640 (Toronto).