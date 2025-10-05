Spotify Opens Audio and Video Inventory to Amazon DSP Buyers

As the Swedish streamer goes through executive changes, Spotify is expanding its automated advertising capabilities with new partnerships and tools for campaign buying, creative execution, and measurement that are more flexible across its global ad platform.

The company announced that advertisers using Amazon DSP can now access Spotify’s audio and video inventory for the first time, mirroring SiriusXM’s recent programmatic alliance. Spotify also unveiled additional integrations within the Spotify Ad Exchange, including new partnerships with ID5 and Yahoo DSP.

Beginning in 2026, Megaphone-hosted podcast publishers will be able to book private marketplace deals through the Spotify Ad Exchange, allowing direct transactions with multiple advertisers and expanding revenue opportunities.

Since its April launch, the Spotify Ad Exchange reports a 142% rise in advertiser adoption. Spotify Ads Manager campaigns using the Web Traffic objective have delivered page view rates 103 percent higher than brand awareness campaigns, while App Install objectives produced install rates 4.3 times greater than non-optimized benchmarks.

Spotify is also adding new automation tools to Spotify Ads Manager, including a partnership with Smartly. The integration gives marketers access to Smartly’s AI-driven creative optimization and analytics across audio, display, and video campaigns. A forthcoming Split Testing tool will enable advertisers to compare creative performance by completion rate, click-through rate, cost per click, and conversion metrics.

Spotify Global Head of Advertising Sales and Partnerships Brian Berner said, “We’ve been hard at work enhancing our automated buying channels to make it easy for advertisers to buy, create, and measure on Spotify. Now we’re bringing even more flexibility and control for advertisers, enabling them to reach our highly engaged global audience and drive impact with their campaigns.”