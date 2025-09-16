SiriusXM Partners With Amazon Ads for Programmatic Audio

SiriusXM is leveraging Amazon Ads to facilitate programmatic access to the satellite broadcaster’s digital audio inventory, enabling advertisers to pair Amazon’s first-party shopping, browsing, and streaming signals with SiriusXM Media’s content portfolio.

Beginning with properties like Pandora, the companies said the offering will soon include the SiriusXM Podcast Network and allow targeted campaigns with AI-enhanced measurement and attribution capabilities available through Amazon DSP.

Amazon Ads and SiriusXM plan to roll out the expanded access to select advertisers in Q4 2025.

Amazon Ads Director of Amazon DSP Meredith Goldman said, “By combining Amazon’s diverse audiences and first-party insights with SiriusXM’s premium audio content, we’re fundamentally reimagining how audio can be integrated into comprehensive advertising strategies. Our relationship exemplifies our commitment to providing advertisers with unrivaled opportunity across all media channels, including audio, which has become an increasingly vital component of the consumer journey.”

SiriusXM Chief Advertising Product Officer Sherene Hilal said, “We are thrilled to bring our premium audio inventory into Amazon DSP. For the first time, brands can pair Amazon’s first-party insights with our audio content for smarter audience reach and full-funnel measurement that proves the impact of digital audio. As we look to close the gap between time spent with audio and ad spend and ensure audio is part of every media mix, this partnership marks a major step forward for programmatic audio, delivering the scale, precision, and audience-driven insights that brands need.”

This follows Beasley Media Group’s agreement to move its podcast portfolio to ART19, Amazon’s hosting and monetization platform, as part of its ongoing “digital-first” strategy shift.