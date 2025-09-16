AM Radio Act Takes Key Step with Committee Markup Scheduled

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025 is taking a large step forward in Congress after gaining renewed late summer attention from lawmakers, setting the stage for a pivotal vote that could finally push the bipartisan safety bill toward passage.

HR 979, co-sponsored by Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ), would mandate that automakers include AM radio as standard equipment in all new vehicles, including electric models. The legislation positions AM radio as an essential safety feature rather than an optional amenity.

The bill has achieved record bipartisan momentum, surpassing the two-thirds threshold in the House with 296 cosponsors, exceeding support levels from the previous Congress. In the Senate, 61 cosponsors provide a filibuster-proof supermajority.

Chairman Guthrie has consistently championed local broadcasters and AM radio, particularly after witnessing its importance during the December 2021 Southern Kentucky tornadoes. At the 2025 NAB State Leadership Conference, he recounted how radio delivered essential information when his community faced its greatest need.

In June, a coalition of 16 Kentucky public officials, including mayors, lawmakers, and first responders, sent a letter urging Rep. Guthrie and congressional leaders to advance the AM Act.

Assuming the Act passes Wednesday’s committee markup, the House bill would await floor scheduling by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). In the Senate, the legislation awaits action from Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

Speaker Johnson voiced strong support for the Act during the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards while honoring Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella. Following tours of Hurricane Helene-affected areas, Johnson highlighted how AM radio delivers vital information “in a way that they can’t access it in any other.”

The AM Radio Act will be considered alongside six other measures during Wednesday’s markup, including bills addressing rural healthcare, telehealth services, and transparency in generic drug applications.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.