Over-the-air radio doesn’t need a miracle – it needs a mindset shift. To truly resurrect its place in the audio ecosystem, it must evolve from being just a broadcast medium to becoming a multi-platform content powerhouse. Here’s how that transformation can happen.

Think Beyond the Dial

Traditional radio stations must stop seeing themselves as just frequencies and start seeing themselves as content creators. Whether it’s a morning show, music mix, or talk segment, the goal should be to deliver that content across all platforms—FM, AM, podcasts, YouTube, TikTok, livestreams, and smart speakers.

Embrace Personality-Driven Content

People don’t tune in just for music—they tune in for connection. Stations should invest in hosts who build loyal followings and create personality-driven shows that can live as podcasts, video clips, or social media snippets. Think Howard Stern meets TikTok.

Go All-In on Digital Distribution

Instead of using digital platforms to drive listeners back to radio, flip the model. Use OTA as one channel among many. For example:

Livestream shows on YouTube or Instagram

Repurpose interviews as podcast episodes

Create short-form audio or video content for TikTok and Reels

Monetize Smarter

Digital platforms open up new revenue streams. Stations can:

Sell ads on podcasts and livestreams

Partner with brands for influencer-style promotions

Use platforms like YouTube to generate ad revenue directly

Use Data to Drive Programming

Streaming platforms thrive on data. OTA radio should adopt similar strategies:

Track listener behavior across platforms

Use engagement metrics to shape playlists and show formats

Tailor content to niche audiences, not just mass appeal

Double Down on the In-Car Experience

Radio still dominates in cars. With smart dashboards and voice assistants, OTA radio can integrate with connected car technology to offer personalized, interactive experiences.

Rebrand as Audio Networks

Externally, stop calling it a “radio” or “a radio station.” Call it an audio brand or content network. Use the station’s name as the brand, because the audio brand known as radio can be heard everywhere. This subtle shift changes how audiences and, more importantly, advertisers perceive its value.

Embrace the Evolution

If radio embraces this evolution, it won’t just survive—it’ll thrive as a cross-platform audio leader.

Conclusion

Technology exists that can help media leadership expand reach, grow the platform, increase revenue, and magnify the intelligence of human resources with cerebral assistance from AI.

Case in Point: I asked AI, “How can over-the-air radio be saved?” The answer was the strategy you just read. It is a response that is 100% AI-originated. Artificial Intelligence created what looks to me to be a sound strategy. Maybe not all of it, but most of it.

That raises the question: How can AI be this much smarter than the cumulative knowledge of an industry?