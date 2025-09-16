You and Your (Online) Shadow

As my friend Mike McVay reminded us last week, safety for talent is always a very real issue. The events of the past week were also a reminder of something we all too often forget: your online presence can cost you your job and, maybe even your career.

What you post, share, and, yes, even what you like online, creates an impression that sticks. And, sometimes, that impression is enough to get you shown the door.

In today’s world, there’s really no such thing as a “personal account.” Screenshots don’t care about privacy settings. A single tweet, an edgy meme, or a late-night comment can travel farther and faster than anything you say on-air. It might not feel fair, but perception is reality – and the reality is, your digital shadow is always walking into any room before you do.

With social media becoming more of a presence in all our lives in the late 2000s and 2010s, as a PD, I was very aware of the ramifications of posting any opinion. My rule of thumb was always “if you won’t say it on air, then don’t post it.” I would tell the talent they were ALWAYS on air 24/7. When you decided to enter the business, your private life would never be that “private” anymore. Personalities may roll their eyes at this, but to the listeners, they are real celebrities, like them or not. And it’s the “or not” that can cause lots of trouble.

Take the following into consideration:

Your Online Identity Is Your Resume

What you post, share, or like is, in most cases, the first impression a prospective employer or client sees. I can honestly say that, when I was considering someone for a station position, I checked their socials to get a better idea of what they were all about. I can also say that there were instances where I took someone out of the running because of what they did and said on social media. I know I’m not alone.

Not Just for Talent

Everyone represents the station and the company. PDs, On-air talent, Sales, Managers, and, yes, even the C-Suite folks. Any negative comment or meme can reflect poorly on the brand, not just the individual.

Not All Thoughts Need to Be Shared

Take the “pause” test. Wait 5 minutes and ask yourself, “Does this help my brand?” or “Could it hurt my job?” Sometimes the best move is restraint

Your Digital Footprint Has a Long Shelf Life

Do a periodic, personal digital “audit” and scroll back, clean up, and make sure your online presence reflects who you are now. Jobs have not only been lost for what was posted the past week, but for what may surface from years ago. You see this in the news all the time.

This is Protection, NOT Restriction

Don’t look at it as censorship or stifling your ability to be you. You are protecting your career, your station, your company, and your ability to connect with your audience without distraction or controversy. The best line to your privacy is undocumented.

Remember, your talent is what gets you hired, no matter the department. But your digital shadow can just as easily get you fired. Manage it wisely.