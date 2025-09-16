Salisbury Stakes Programming Claim For Portland’s Bull

After guiding Portland’s Live 95.5 (KBFF), Connoisseur Media is expanding Dylan Salisbury’s programming duties to include 98.7 The Bull (KUPL). Salisbury previously served as Assistant Content Director for The Bull.

His promotion concludes the run of Collective Heads consultants Tim Richards and Jimmy Steal, who have handled day-to-day programming since February. Both will continue with Connoisseur on strategic initiatives across its portfolio under the direction of Connoisseur SVP of Programming Keith Dakin.

Dakin said, “Connoisseur thanks Collective Heads for all the hard work they have put in to get this station to a place that we are happy to hand off to Dylan. Dylan and Ross together should take the blueprint from Tim and Jimmy and continue to produce a thriving, locally focused, country station for Portland.”

Connoisseur Portland Operations Manager and NewsTalk Format Captain Ross MacLeod commented, “Dylan is one of the great young programmers in this country. These two brands are in the best possible hands.”

Salisbury stated, “When I interviewed to come to Portland, I shared that it was my dream to one day program both a CHR and a Country station in a market like this. Today, that dream has come true, and I’m beyond grateful. We’ve got something special brewing here, and I can’t wait to take it to the next level. Huge thanks to Jeff Warshaw, Keith Dakin, Robert Dove, and Ross MacLeod for believing in me. Let’s get to work.”