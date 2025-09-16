NPR Elects New Board Members for 2025

NPR has announced the results of its 2025 Board elections. Four Member Directors have been elected to new three-year terms, three Public Directors have been confirmed for three-year terms, and PRSS representatives have confirmed two new committee members.

NPR’s Board of Directors is comprised of 23 members, including station-elected Member Directors, Board-selected Public Directors, the NPR Foundation Chair, and the NPR President and CEO.

The newly elected Member Directors are Brad Dancer of WSHU Public Radio, Paul Hunton of WUNC, Margaret Low of WBUR, and RC McBride of WGLT.

Dancer is President and General Manager of WSHU and previously held roles at National Geographic, WWE, and Canela Media. At WSHU, he expanded local programming, student participation, and donor support.

Hunton serves as President and General Manager of WUNC. With more than two decades in public media, he previously led Texas Tech Public Media, merging PBS and NPR stations into a regional hub. His background also includes documentary filmmaking and digital projects.

Low is CEO of WBUR, where she has reshaped editorial and digital operations and launched new initiatives such as The WBUR Festival. She formerly led AtlanticLIVE and held senior leadership positions at NPR, overseeing international coverage and programming.

McBride, Executive Director of WGLT, began his career at WJBC and has guided WGLT through growth in staff, podcasts, and online readership. He has served on several NPR committees.

At the September meeting, the Board also elected Tina Pamintuan, President and CEO of KUOW in Seattle, to fill a Member Director vacancy ending in November 2027. Three Public Directors have been confirmed for three-year terms: Milena Alberti-Perez, Scott Donaton, and John McGinn. On a separate ballot, PRSS representatives approved Colin Andrews and Brian Wadsworth as Non-Board Distribution/Interconnection Committee members.