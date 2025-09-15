iHeart Picks Doers To Get It Done In The MidNorth

iHeartMedia has appointed Devon “Dee” Doers as Area President for the MidNorth region, overseeing markets in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. He assumes the new role after a stint as Vice President of Sales for iHeart Minneapolis.

His background includes serving as Director of Sales for Townsquare Media in Bozeman, MT, before joining iHeart in Minneapolis.

Doers will lead operations across six iHeartMedia markets: Rochester, MN; Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, and Grand Forks, ND; and Eau Claire, WI. He will report to Division President Shosh Abromovich.

Abromovich said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Dee Doers as Area President over our six MidNorth markets. With nearly three decades of industry experience, Dee brings strategic vision and a proven track record of driving growth. He’s the ideal leader to take these markets to even greater heights.”

Doers said, “I’m incredibly excited to step into the role of Area President and lead the MidNorth region alongside our exceptional teams. There’s tremendous opportunity ahead as we continue to innovate across audio and digital. I’m energized to drive growth, deepen client partnerships, and elevate our impact across every market.”