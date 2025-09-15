NABLF Announces Broadcast Leadership Training Class of 2026

The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced the Broadcast Leadership Training class of 2026, launching a new 10-month executive MBA-style program designed to prepare the next generation of broadcast executives.

The BLT curriculum combines business acumen, management training, and sessions on critical issues, including artificial intelligence, human resources, and organizational culture. The program has graduated more than 430 alumni over its 25-year history, many of whom have advanced to top executive roles.

The 2026 cohort began its studies on September 12. Applications for the 2027 class will open in February 2026.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “The foundation is incredibly honored to have more than 430 BLT graduates spanning over 25 years of this prestigious leadership program. We are excited to begin a new chapter with deans Marc Jaromin of Roundtable Broadcasting and Trila Bumstead of OMG Media who will carry on the legacy of program founder and dean emeritus, Diane Sutter.”

This year’s class includes:

Andria Langston, Founder, Legacy Media Productions; Owner, WDKX Radio

Allison Smith, President and General Manager, KETV, Hearst

Fletcher Brown, Operations Manager and Program Director, Big River Broadcasting Corp.

Haley Townsend, Regional Director of Digital Content, Northeast, Fox TV Stations

Jaimie León, Vice President and General Manager, WSLS, Graham Media Group

Jennifer Dale, Vice President of Recruiting, Gray Media

Jerome David Crumpton, General Sales and Marketing Manager, Courtney French Broadcasting LLC

Joey Figueroa, Vice President and Director of Sales, Univision Orlando, TelevisaUnivision

Katelin Tinley, Vice President and Market Manager, CMG Long Island Radio, Cox Media Group

Pamela McKay, Vice President and Market Manager, Radio One Houston

Ryan Hatch, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Phoenix, Bonneville

Samantha Linn, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, Morgan Murphy Media

Scott Trabandt, News Director, CMG Pittsburgh TV, Cox Media Group

Tiffany Hickman, Vice President and General Sales Manager, Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp.

Valerie Guyton, President and General Manager, KWES; KIDY/KXVA; KYTX and KBMT/KJAC, TEGNA

Whitney Grover, Director of Sales and Station Manager, KJRH Tulsa, The E.W. Scripps Co.