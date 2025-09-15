Kathy Romano Gets Fresh Philly Radio Start at Audacy’s B101

After more than two decades across town, Kathy Romano has a new radio home at Audacy Philadelphia’s B101 (WBEB). Starting September 23, Romano and Bobby Smith will co-host The Kathy Romano Show on weekday mornings.

Romano had been on Beasley Media Group’s Preston and Steve on WMMR from 2003 until her contract with the company went unrenewed upon its expiration in May.

Laura Boss will serve as the show’s executive producer.

Romano will also host a solo midday program on weekdays.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Kathy Romano is smart, fun, relatable and deeply connected to our community which makes her the perfect voice for B101. Her energy and personality align perfectly with what B101 listeners love. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Audacy family and confident she’ll lead this new chapter of mornings with authenticity, heart and a whole lot of fun.”

Romano shared, “After 22 years in Philadelphia radio, I know how precious that daily connection with listeners really is – being part of their morning routines, their family moments, their everyday lives. I’m thrilled to be spending my mornings with both the loyal B101 family and all the listeners who are following me on this new journey alongside Bobby and Laura!”