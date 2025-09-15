FCC Extends Deadline for 2025 EEO Audit Responses

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has extended the deadline for stations selected in the 2025 Equal Employment Opportunity audit. About five percent of US radio and television stations were randomly selected for review in letters issued August 8.

Initially, audited stations were required to upload compliance documentation to the FCC’s online public inspection file by September 22. Under the new timeline, stations now have until October 17 to complete their filings.

The Enforcement Bureau also issued additional guidance on specific data requests in the audit letters. In coordination with the Media Bureau, the agency waived the requirement that certain responses—covering employee-level detail—be posted publicly in OPIF. Instead, stations must submit those items directly to the Bureau via email, along with confirmation that other audit materials were uploaded to OPIF.

Employment units with fewer than five full-time employees are exempt from responding to these detailed inquiries. The Bureau also clarified that advertising contracts are not required as part of the audit response.

As with previous years, the FCC will not issue completion letters. Stations will only be contacted if additional questions arise. Noncompliance can trigger enforcement action, ranging from fines to license renewal challenges. In some cases, stations may be ordered to adopt new EEO procedures or face increased monitoring.

The audits come as the National Association of Broadcasters continues its push to end the practice entirely. In comments filed as part of the FCC’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” rule review in March, the NAB argued that EEO audits are ineffective and impose unnecessary burdens on broadcasters.