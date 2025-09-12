Bipartisan Support for AM Radio Act Tops Two-Thirds of US House

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has hit its highest level of support yet, surpassing the two-thirds threshold in the US House of Representatives with 296 cosponsors. The legislation now outpaces support from the 118th Congress, which drew 270 sponsors.

In the past week, ten more lawmakers joined the bill, which would require automakers to include AM radio in all new vehicles to protect the public. New supporters include Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. George Latimer (D-NY), Rep. Herbert Conaway (D-NJ), Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID), and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA).

In the Senate, the Act currently has 61 cosponsors, one fewer than in the previous Congress, but still a filibuster-proof supermajority.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said last week that the growing, bipartisan coalition “demonstrates a deep understanding that AM radio remains an essential lifeline for emergency alerts, local news, and community connection.” He urged House leadership to bring the measure to the floor without delay.

The bill continues to advance against the backdrop of a crowded fall agenda in Washington DC, with lawmakers negotiating government funding and other high-stakes priorities. In the House, the Act remains before the Energy and Commerce Committee, chaired by Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY). In the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will need to schedule it for a vote.

With broad bipartisan support already secured, advocates are now focused on keeping the measure visible as Congress turns to its budget deadlines later this month.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.