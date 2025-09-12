Jed The Fish, Amos Brown Among 2025 Radio Hall Legends

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the 2025 Legends inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes on-air personalities, programmers, and executives who made lasting contributions to radio and have since passed away.

This year’s Legends inductees include Amos Brown, Richard Burden, Joanne Church, Jed The Fish, Irna Phillips, Steve Smith, Dale Sommers, and Don Wade. The new Legends will be formally recognized alongside the 2025 Radio Hall of Fame class during the induction ceremony on October 30 at the Swissotel in Chicago.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Kraig Kitchin commented, “Each of these individuals contributed to the growth and vibrance of our radio industry and are worthy of induction. I’m thrilled to see recognition for their talents and efforts and heartened that their family, friends and colleagues can witness this well-deserved honor.”

Co-Chair Dennis Green said, “It is with the utmost sense of pride that we bestow Hall of Fame induction upon the Legends of Radio who are gone but will never be forgotten. These iconic broadcasters made a lasting impact on the industry, and we honor them and their contributions to the rich history of radio.”