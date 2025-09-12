Colorado Public Radio’s Morning Edition Voice Retires

Colorado Public Radio’s Morning Edition host Mike Lamp has retired, ending a 44-year broadcast career in commercial and public radio and television. Starting in Country radio doing overnights in Flagstaff, he would move to KNAU before joining CPR in spring 2000.

During his 25 years at CPR, Lamp has guided listeners through major events, including September 11, the Aurora theater shooting, and Colorado wildfires.

Lamp shared, “I think what really drove home to me the power of radio and the way a single human voice can really grab you and put you at the scene was the clip they played in every first-year broadcasting class: Herb Morrison describing the landing and ‘Oh, the humanity!’ – the destruction of the Hindenburg… I have felt good about being someone who wasn’t panicked, who was able to say how things were and not necessarily more than that,”

Through heavy moments, he added, “you hope that you are a voice of stability and the opposite of panicking or frantic.”

CPR News Executive Editor Kevin Dale said, “Mike will be missed in the mornings on CPR News. His steady, calm, authoritative voice welcomed listeners into the day for 25 years. He is curious, understands how people might need to be eased into the day and, even so, when the news demanded it, he was powerful and to the point. That combination of skills is rare. We’ll miss him, and we know our listeners will too.”