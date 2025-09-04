NAB Urges AM Radio Action as Congress Returns To DC

The NAB is praising an “August Surge” on Capitol Hill as the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act vies for attention in Congress. Twenty additional House members have signed on during the annual summer recess, an atypical show of momentum for any legislation.

As Radio Ink noted throughout the month, Republican and Democratic representatives from California to Georgia pledged their support for requiring automakers to keep AM radio access in all cars made and sold in the US as a safety feature. With the addition of Reps. Ryan Patrick (D-NY) and Nicholas Begich (R-AK) on September 2, the bill enjoys 280 cosponsors in the US House.

Matching legislation in the Senate holds 61 co-sponsors, a supermajority that can overcome a filibuster.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “We thank the growing, bipartisan group of lawmakers standing up for their constituents who depend on AM radio. This support demonstrates a deep understanding that AM radio remains an essential lifeline for emergency alerts, local news, and community connection. With significant momentum behind this bill, NAB urges House leadership to bring it to the floor without delay and preserve this vital service for the American public.”

The bill will need all the momentum it can get as DC faces a crowded fall agenda, with attention-consuming budgetary issues on the table. The Act is awaiting a vote in the Senate, which must be scheduled by Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and to move out of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, led by Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY).

With government funding set to expire September 30, lawmakers remain split on how to proceed. Senate Republicans are pushing bipartisan funding bills, while House leadership is considering a short-term resolution that would keep the government funded into November. The White House, however, is pressing for a longer extension into 2026 to avoid repeated shutdown deadlines.

Any short-term resolution would draw focus from other issues of government for an extended period of time.

Adding to tensions, President Donald Trump issued a $5 billion “pocket rescission” of foreign aid, dividing Senate Republicans and complicating Majority Leader John Thune’s push for bipartisan appropriations, especially after the July clawback that defunded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.