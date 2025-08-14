House Support for AM Radio Act Builds – Even On August Recess

Congress may be on recess until after Labor Day, but support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues to build in the US House of Representatives. Six new co-sponsors were added since August 1, bringing continued bipartisan momentum to the legislation.

The latest additions include Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Laura Friedman (D-CA), April McClain Delaney (D-MD), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Gabe Evans (R-CO), and Elijah Crane (R-AZ). All signed on between August 8 and August 12, while Congress remained in its August district work period.

The act, which has yet to pass out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, would require automakers to include free AM radio access in all new vehicles, including electric models. It enjoys a majority of support in the House and a supermajority in the Senate, where it is now eligible to be scheduled for a vote under Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

Though not yet an official co-sponsor, Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) also recently voiced strong support for the bill’s core mission during an interview, citing public safety and rural access concerns.

“I don’t think we should be looking at getting rid of AM radio,” LaHood said. “The safety and security of our citizens, and the reliance on AM radio in today’s world, is still very relevant.”

While acknowledging that modernization may someday shift the discussion, LaHood emphasized the continued need for AM access in areas like his Illinois district. “When it comes to the safety of individuals – particularly in rural areas, which make up much of my district – I think it’s important. And I don’t think eliminating AM radio is good public policy.”

With Congress returning to a packed September agenda sure to be defined by funding negotiations, making floor time for standalone bills like the AM radio mandate is more important than ever.