What Top Program Directors Really Think About AI in Radio

Ask a room full of radio programmers how they feel about AI, and you’ll get answers that range from cautious optimism to creative enthusiasm, with a healthy dose of protect-the-human along the way. We know, because we did for Radio Ink Magazine‘s August issue.

As conversations around AI in radio grow louder, what’s clear is that there’s no single stance: only thoughtful experimentation, sharp instincts, and a shared understanding that the magic of radio still starts with people.

Radio Ink asked this year’s Best Program Directors in Radio about how they’re approaching AI in programming and task automation. Here’s some of what they told us:

“I’m all for well-thought-out experimentation in content creation. If there are applications that can help us save time and resources, well, that’s just smart business. If I’ve learned one thing as a programmer, it is this–a tool is only as good as the craftsperson holding it.”

“AI is a powerful tool and can be a valuable asset. We often use it to help spark ideas—for promotions, liners, topics, and more. Recently, a client submitted an AI-generated commercial that wasn’t connecting with the audience. It’s crucial to apply it appropriately within each industry.”

“Understandably, it makes a lot of folks nervous. We need to work together to make use of all of the incredible things AI affords us while continuing to embrace the human element that makes radio so damn special. It should never be an ‘either-or’ decision. Instead, we must find ways to harness AI as an enhancement, not as a replacement.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s August issue, featuring the Best Program Directors In Radio, comes out this Monday, August 18. Click HERE to subscribe today.