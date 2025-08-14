Christian Radio Hosts Motivated by Calling, Managing Burnout

As Christian radio continues to expand its presence across the US, a new study draws contrasts and connections between its on-air talent and their secular counterparts, revealing what sets them apart, keeps them grounded, and the pressures they share.

On Air Pulse, a joint study from Jacobs Media and Christian Music Broadcasters, surveyed 184 currently employed Christian music personalities. Compared to respondents in Jacobs’ AQ6 study of commercial radio talent, Christian broadcasters are more mission-driven, more optimistic, and more culturally aligned with their organizations, but they also face stress from burnout, financial tensions, and stalled advancement.

What most clearly sets this group apart is why they’re on the air.

While commercial personalities often cite fun, fulfillment, and the desire to entertain, Christian broadcasters are, unsurprisingly, motivated by faith. Nearly nine in ten say they’re on the air to connect people with Christianity. For many, this purpose outweighs financial considerations. 66% say they could earn more elsewhere but stay in Christian radio because they believe it’s their calling.

Even still, financial stress remains one of the largest pressure points. One in three Christian radio personalities report working a second or even third job to cover basic expenses. Half say their job stress has increased in the past year, and 30% of Christian radio talent say their mental health is suffering. Millennials are feeling it the most: 44% rate their mental health as “fair” or “poor,” compared to 32% of Gen X and just 9% of Baby Boomers.

Despite the stress and strain, optimism is also high: 85% believe the format will grow or hold steady over the next five years, compared to just 56% of commercial talent. Christian air talent consistently rated their stations and companies more positively than their commercial counterparts. The Net Promoter Score for “the station you work for” was +49 among Christian broadcasters, compared to -3 in commercial radio. For “the company you work for,” the Christian NPS was +43; commercial talent came in at -11.

Lastly, the study also found surprising trends around the use of AI.

Nearly half of Christian radio air talent report using AI tools at least weekly – more than commercial radio reported in 2024. But very few see AI as essential to success. Just 13% rank AI proficiency as “very important,” well below skills like storytelling, public speaking, fundraising, and Bible communication.