Women to Watch: Jen Driskill; 98.5 KTIS, Twin Cities

For as long as she can remember, Jen Driskill has been captivated by radio. As a kid, she would sit by the speakers every weekend, faithfully jotting down the number one song from Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 and filling a “fabulous facts” notebook with artist trivia he shared.

“I was all in,” she laughs. “I didn’t realize it could be a career until after graduating college and realizing I didn’t want to do what I’d studied. Someone told me an internship was a great launching point, and here I am – 20 years later – still loving it just as much.”

Her path to Northwestern Media’s 98.5 KTIS in the Twin Cities, where she serves as Midday Host and Assistant Program Director, took her through stations in Kansas City and Houston. She started at Mix 93.3 in her hometown, moved on to KSBJ in Houston (thanks to a job opening right before her KC position was eliminated), and joined KTIS nearly two years ago.

Driskill thrives in Christian radio’s unique space, where connection is more about encouragement than celebrity. “In this format, many of our biggest artists aren’t household names to someone new to the station,” she explains. “So I focus on helping her – our target listener – grow in her faith and find encouragement in her day.”

She uses advisory panel feedback to guide her show prep. “We’ve learned she (the listener) values brevity and wants to be encouraged and drawn closer to God. That could be Scripture, prayer, or just letting her know she’s doing a great job. And sometimes I throw in a fun story about my two crazy pugs,” she says with a smile.

Driskill’s approach to show prep is methodical and creative. Trello helps her organize ideas, ChatGPT sparks concise break intros, and a self-made Excel grid tracks topics for recycling and strategic placement. She keeps her prep list split—on one side, things her listener might be thinking about (back-to-school expenses or wishing summer would slow down), and on the other, what she herself is learning, finding ways to merge the two.

Balancing the dual role of on-air talent and APD isn’t always easy,” she says. “One mentor told me, ‘You’ll never get it all done. Just figure out what has to get done and do that.’ Another, who sadly passed away earlier this year, gave me advice I still repeat: ‘Sometimes it’s not you, it’s them.’”

That perspective has been key in handling tough situations and keeping her focus on what matters most: serving her listeners well.

For aspiring female broadcasters, Driskill stresses the value of transferable skills. “One of my best prep experiences was working at Starbucks. You make small talk all day, which translates perfectly to interacting with listeners.” She also encourages young women to seek mentors, stay rooted in faith, and build friendships outside the industry for a balanced perspective.

Driskill believes the industry benefits when people intentionally break out of silos. “My cubicle neighbor at the office is a recent college grad, and I’ve learned so much from her—especially about social media. We need more of that cross-generational learning.”

Whether she’s voice tracking for other stations, teaching music lessons, or hosting KTIS middays, Driskill’s purpose remains steady: “I want my listener to feel better when she leaves than when she came. If I can do that, I’ve had a good day.”

