Beasley Media Hands Podcast Hosting To Amazon’s ART19

As the company continues its “digital-first” shift, Beasley Media Group is partnering with Amazon to accelerate that transformation. Beasley has entered into an agreement with ART19, Amazon’s podcast hosting and monetization platform.

The move migrates its portfolio of shows onto ART19’s enterprise infrastructure.

Beasley’s podcast library includes the on-demand versions of the company’s signature shows like Dave & Chuck The Freak, The ROR Morning Show, The Maney & LauRen Morning Show, and Preston & Steve. These and other on-demand programs will now be distributed through ART19’s enterprise tools.

Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “This partnership is an important step in our digital transformation. ART19’s platform will help us expand monetization opportunities while delivering a better experience for audiences and advertisers.”

ART19 Head of Partnerships Andy Slater added, “Beasley is a heritage broadcasting company and we are excited to offer them enterprise-level tools to more efficiently manage, distribute, and monetize their podcast network. This partnership combines Beasley’s premium content with ART19’s advanced hosting, analytics, and monetization tools to drive podcast growth, innovation and revenue, benefitting their creators and advertisers alike.”