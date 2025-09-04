Louisville Public Media Alum Named NPR PM Anchor

NPR has announced that it is promoting overnight editor Ryland Barton, who will join the public radio organization’s Newscast team as a writer, producer, and PM anchor for hourly national broadcasts beginning September 22.

Since 2023, he has served as an editor on NPR’s States Team, coordinating with reporters across the country to cover state government, policy developments, and political forces shaping communities. As overnight editor, Barton collaborated with overseas correspondents for Morning Edition and web content.

Before NPR, Barton held leadership roles at Louisville Public Media, where he managed coverage of economics, environment, and health issues in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Barton said, “I’m a believer in public radio, especially the power of NPR’s network to lift up voices from around the country to tell the story of the nation. Newscasts bring the breadth of NPR’s excellent reporting to our audience in five minutes. Especially when there is more competition for our attention than ever before, these updates are long enough to inform, but short enough to fit into the audience’s busy day. I’m excited to bring that to our listeners with the incredibly talented Newscast team, whom I’ve been privileged to engage with over the years as a reporter and desk editor.”

NPR Senior Vice President, Editor-in-Chief, and acting Chief Content Officer Edith Chapin said, “We are thrilled to have Ryland join the Newscast team. His love of public radio and breadth of experience make him the perfect voice to deliver the news to millions of listeners.”