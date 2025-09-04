More Programming For Moore With Expanded Duties In Charlotte

Cameron Moore is doubling her programming duties at Beasley Media Group’s Charlotte cluster. After serving as Program Director of Kiss 95.1 (WNKS) since 2022, Moore will now add responsibilities for sister station Country 103.7 (WSOC).

Moore joined Beasley’s Charlotte team in 2017 and has held additional roles, including air talent, Music Director, and Assistant Program Director.

Beasley Media Group Charlotte Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards said, “Cameron is a tremendous leader with a proven track record of success. Her deep understanding of our brands, passion for radio, and strong commitment to connecting with listeners make her the ideal choice to take on this expanded leadership role.”

Beasley Chief Content Officer Justin Chase added, “Cameron’s vision and creativity have been instrumental to the success of Kiss 95.1, and we are excited to see her bring that same energy and leadership to Country 103.7 WSOC. We know she will continue to elevate both brands and deepen their connection with Charlotte listeners.”

Moore said, “I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead Country 103.7 WSOC, in addition to Kiss 95.1. Country music has such a special place in Charlotte, and I’m honored to carry on the incredible legacy of WSOC while continuing to grow and evolve our brands to serve listeners and advertisers in new and exciting ways.”