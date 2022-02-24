Moore Promoted in Charlotte

Beasley Media Group has promoted Cameron Moore to Program Director at WNKS-FM (KISS 95.1) in Charlotte. She will continue her current duties as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of WSOC-FM.

“Cameron is a rising star in our business who has proven herself as a highly valuable programmer in our company,” said Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer. “It’s an absolute pleasure to promote her to this key role at Beasley Charlotte!”

John Reynolds, who has been the Program Director of KISS 95.1 for the past 22 years, will continue his role as Beasley Media Group’s Vice President of Music & Entertainment and as the Operations Manager of the company’s Charlotte-based radio cluster, including serving as the Program Director of WSOC-FM, Country103.7FM.