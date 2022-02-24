KWBL’s Denise Plante ACS Campaign

Denise Plante from KWBL 106.7 The Bull in Denver has launched a national campaign to support the American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS campaign. She launched the effort in honor of her late father Frank Nelson who died in November after a battle with Cancer.

“My dad was a fighter. He got up every morning to fight, until he couldn’t. When he passed, he was only 97lbs. I NEVER want to see someone go through what my dad and family went through,” said Plante. “I’m also participating to inspire hope for those facing the disease and raising money for the American Cancer Society’s event to help save lives from cancer.”

“We are so grateful to Denise for lending her voice, support and passion to the fight against cancer,” said Kelly Moran, Executive Director, American Cancer Society- Colorado.