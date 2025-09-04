Champlin Broadcasting, Chisholm Trail Bring in Bill Hurley as COO

Champlin Broadcasting and Chisholm Trail Broadcasting have appointed Bill Hurley as President and Chief Operating Officer. The Oklahoma City native and former iHeartMedia Market President will oversee the operations of 11 stations across the Sooner State.

Champlin Broadcasting, based in OKC, operates 99.7 The Wolf (KWFF) and Freedom 96.9 (KQOB), along with three HD channels: The Rooster, The Hawk, and The Gospel Station. Enid-based Chisholm Trail Broadcasting owns 107.1 Today’s Best Country (KNID), Mix 95.7 (KXLS), CTB Sports (KCRC-AM), 106.3 The Wolf (KWOF), 97.7 The Hawk (KHRK), and the digital news outlet Enid LIVE!

Hurley joins Champlin and Chisholm Trail after eight years as Managing Partner of TeamRadio Marketing Group. Before that, he spent 13 years leading iHeartMedia/Clear Channel Media Oklahoma City. In addition, he is a past Chairman and board member of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

Champlin Broadcasting founder Hiram Champlin said, “As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, I’ve always believed radio should be built and led by people who truly know and care about our state. Bill Hurley not only grew up here, but he also brings decades of experience in radio that make him uniquely qualified to strengthen our stations and better serve our communities. With his leadership, we’ll continue building a network that champions local businesses and delivers the kind of hometown broadcasting Oklahomans deserve.”

Hurley said, “I’m thrilled to join Hiram and the team to grow a network that truly serves our local communities. Small businesses in Oklahoma often get overshadowed by national consolidation—but that doesn’t have to be the case. Together, we’ll expand heritage stations like Freedom 96.9 and The Wolf 99.7 into platforms that champion the businesses and voices that make our region unique and resilient.”