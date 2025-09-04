KAB Leadership Passes From Mazzei To Gregg Hibbeler

As Allison Mazzei exits, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters has found its next leader in experienced non-profit and media executive Gregg Hibbeler. The advocacy organization’s new President/Executive Director was previously Principal of the Brand Management Group.

Earlier in his career, he held business development roles at Entercom Kansas City, NPR affiliate KCUR, and Viacom.

Mazzei joined the KAB as President in May 2020.

Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board Chair Phil McComb said, “Gregg’s proven leadership and his unique blend of nonprofit and broadcasting experience make him the right choice to lead the KAB into its next chapter. We are excited for the energy and expertise he brings to our members.”

Immediate Past Chair Roger Brokke added, “Gregg understands the importance of local broadcasters to the communities they serve. His vision and experience will be instrumental in helping KAB support our members as they adapt to the changing media landscape.”

Hibbeler said, “I am honored to join the Kansas Association of Broadcasters at such an important moment for our industry. Radio and television have been central to my career and remain at the heart of my community. I look forward to working with our board and members to strengthen KAB’s advocacy, expand our services, recruit new talent, and champion the vital role broadcasters play across Kansas.”