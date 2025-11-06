Three Top Broadcast Attorneys Unwrap The FCC’s Wildcard Year

Phase one of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s deregulatory agenda is complete. Commissioner Anna Gomez continues her vocal criticism of the agency’s “weaponization.” The agency’s long-dormant news distortion policy has suddenly roared back to life, triggering First Amendment alarm bells across the industry.

With Washington driving the narrative for broadcasters throughout 2025, Radio Ink convened three of the nation’s most prominent communications law experts to decode the regulatory turbulence and reveal what broadcasters should brace for next.

For our November issue’s exclusive Forecast 2026 feature, we asked the hard questions, and their answers paint a picture of an industry navigating unprecedented political and legal uncertainty.

The Commissioner shortage: With two FCC seats still empty and Anna Gomez’s term expiring in July 2026, what’s really happening behind closed doors? Our attorneys reveal why Gomez may have more leverage than anyone realizes—and why Chairman Carr might need her more than he’d like to admit.

The news distortion wildcard: After decades of dormancy, the FCC’s news distortion policy is suddenly back in play. Could radio newsrooms face the same scrutiny as TV? One attorney warns that “radio newsroom content could and will be scrutinized.” Another calls the policy “on shaky constitutional footing.” Who’s right, and what does it mean for your editorial independence?

The vagueness problem: Terms like “distortion,” “bias,” and “suppression” remain undefined in FCC policy. Could this ambiguity be challenged in court? Our experts explain why the First Amendment might be broadcasters’ strongest shield and why the cost of wielding it could be prohibitive.

The “Delete, Delete, Delete” sequel: Chairman Carr says wave one is over. So what’s next? From public file obligations to EEO audits, ownership reports to foreign ownership rules, our attorneys identify the less-visible regulations that could be next on the chopping block.

The auction bombshell: Could broadcasters literally pay to escape public interest obligations? Chairman Carr floated the idea at September’s Open Meeting. One attorney calls it “predatory.” Is this deregulation or something far more troubling?

