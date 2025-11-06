How Audio’s ‘Creator Effect’ Turns Trust Into Ad Performance

What if the next evolution of the creator economy isn’t driven by algorithms, but by authenticity? That’s the question Audacy executives explored on Wednesday, addressing human connection, advertiser trust, and the company’s future of AI usage.

Building on insights from the broadcaster’s State of Audio Fall report released last month, the webcast featured Audacy Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Nelson, Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano, and Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing Moira Curran, who examined the distinct advantage audio creators hold in today’s media landscape.

Nelson opened by addressing a gap in how the industry discusses digital influence. While conversations around the creator economy typically focus on social media, influencers, and algorithm-driven platforms, she argues that audio creators have been quietly building substantial communities and cultural impact.

She introduced what Audacy terms “the creator effect”: the emotional and behavioral impact that occurs when audiences consistently spend extended periods with trusted hosts. Unlike other media formats, audio commands attention spans of 30 minutes or more, often on a daily basis, fostering relationships few platforms can replicate.

Sottolano elaborated on why these connections run so deep. Radio and podcast audiences tune in during vulnerable, uninterrupted moments like commuting, exercising, and waking up. The medium itself creates neurological advantages. “Even the physical connection between headphones and our ears and brain has been scientifically proven to produce greater emotional connectivity, empathy, and persuasion,” he explained. “Listeners perceive the voice as coming from inside their own head.”

This intimacy translates directly into commercial effectiveness. According to Audacy data, 74% of listeners have purchased a product after hearing a host-read advertisement. These endorsements deliver a 50% lift in both purchase and recommendation intent compared to pre-recorded creative.

“Listeners have a personal relationship with our talent,” Sottolano said. “So when that host recommends a product, it’s not an ad. It’s a personal referral from someone the audience already knows and likes.”

Nelson emphasized that successful integrations feel organic rather than intrusive, which has led to more sophisticated brand integrations, including what Curran calls “cinematic host reads” – immersive storytelling that places brands within a show’s narrative world.

One standout execution paired Atlassian with the Severance podcast, featuring voices from stars Ben Stiller and Adam Scott. The creative transported listeners inside the show’s fictional Lumon Industries universe before transitioning to the brand message, maintaining engagement throughout.

Sports programming exemplifies audio’s ability to galvanize action. Sottolano recounted how SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia sparked a movement when hosts encouraged fans to give struggling Phillies shortstop Trea Turner a standing ovation. The on-air suggestion spread across social platforms and became a viral moment later featured in a Netflix documentary.

Addressing artificial intelligence’s role in media production, Sottolano clarified that Audacy deploys AI for operational efficiency, not talent replacement.

“We have no plans to put synthetic voices on our radio stations or in our podcasts,” he said. “The era of AI slop is upon us, and it’s going to get harder and harder and harder to separate what is authentic and what is trustworthy and what is not.”