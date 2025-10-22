Study: Audio’s Trust and Connection Powering Creator Economy

What if the creator economy’s next wave isn’t powered by viral trends or algorithms, but by genuine connection and measurable trust? That’s the future that Audacy predicts, as “voice-first influencers” are poised to make radio and podcasts top stops for content.

The data comes in The Creator Effect, the Fall update to the broadcaster’s State of Audio report.

According to Audacy’s research, 61% of radio audiences listen specifically for DJs and hosts, while 55% say they listen to feel a sense of companionship. That connection pays off for brands. Radio listeners are 100% more likely to trust endorsements from their favorite on-air personalities than from social media influencers, and 8 in 10 listeners say they tune in primarily to hear familiar voices rather than playlists.

Audio creator revenues have more than doubled since 2020, reflecting a move away from transactional influencer marketing toward relationships built on credibility and familiarity. These “voice-first influencers” are hosts whose reach extends beyond airwaves into podcasts, live events, and community spaces, turning passive audiences into active fandoms.

The study also finds that trust translates directly into consumer behavior. 76% of podcast listeners report purchasing a brand after hearing an ad read by their favorite host, while six in ten say they trust podcast ads more than those in any other medium. Smaller and mid-tier podcasts outperform celebrity shows in conversion rates, proving that depth of engagement can outweigh scale.

Radio’s local roots remain one of its greatest advantages. One-third of listeners say their local station makes them feel more connected to their community, and 44% of podcast listeners would like to meet their favorite hosts at live events. That sense of belonging extends to advertisers: 44% of listeners feel a stronger connection to brands endorsed by their favorite hosts, a phenomenon Audacy calls “the halo effect.”

A recent hot topic, sports radio continues to lead the way in converting passion into purchase.

Fans who engage with their local sports talk stations are three times more likely to visit a sponsor’s website, four times more likely to make a purchase, and six times more likely to download an app. In one example, Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan helped boost showroom sales for a local advertiser by 30% after partnering with host Andy Baskin for authentic, experience-based endorsements.

The full State of Audio: The Creator Effect report is now available via Audacy.