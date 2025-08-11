Former Amazon Exec Joins iHeartMedia As Chief Business Officer

iHeartMedia has appointed Lisa Coffey to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer, overseeing the development, implementation, and revenue strategy for the company’s Advanced Advertising Products and platforms, including broadcast radio programmatic.

Coffey joins from LoopMe, where she served as Global Chief Revenue Officer since 2023, directing global revenue, partnerships, and growth. Her prior roles at Amazon included Head of Business Development for Amazon Hub and Head of Agency Development, where she founded and led the team that introduced Amazon Advertising to the US marketplace.

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said, “We’ve been working to transform our broadcast advertising media to a more digital-like product, including strong data, attribution, and targeting capabilities as well as creating new marketing and advertising products. Lisa’s unique skills and experience will enable us to take the critical next step in bringing this to market. We’re thrilled that Lisa has joined our team, and we’re confident that Lisa is exceptionally well-suited to lead this critical growth initiative for iHeartMedia, helping us unlock the full potential of our scale, platforms, and content.”

Coffey commented, “I’m excited to join iHeartMedia, a premier brand in the advertising industry. The opportunity to drive innovation that modernizes audio and integrates live audiences into the digital ecosystem, aligned with how brands buy and transact today, is incredibly compelling. And because broadcast radio has 3 to 4 times the reach of any streaming audio service, and is over two-thirds of the total daily audio usage by consumers, I look forward to launching a platform that makes those audiences addressable and scalable for the advertising and marketing community.”