Flu Shot Season Puts Pfizer Back In Radio’s Ad Elite

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Pfizer

Progressive kept its firm grip on the top spot in Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for August 4–10, holding steady while other advertisers made big moves to get some last back-to-school dollars and promote the colder days ahead.

The week’s biggest headline belongs to Pfizer, which rocketed from 57th to fifth, suggesting a major national push into flu shot season. They sit back-to-back with Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, which has been a high ad spender lately.

Another notable mover is Lenovo, jumping back into the ninth spot as back-to-school season kicks into high gear. Rounding out the week’s surprises is the professional 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3, debuting in tenth.

ZipRecruiter climbed to second, and Upside settled into third, while T-Mobile surged from tenth to fourth.

A Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio chart for August 4–10, 2025, showing Progressive in first place and Pfizer making a dramatic leap from 57th to fifth.

