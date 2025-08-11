Texas Radio Hall of Fame Reveals 2025 Class

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2025 inductees, honoring twenty radio professionals chosen by its voting members from fifty finalists, representing a wide range of talent, from on-air personalities to programmers, executives, and engineers.

These inductees will be recognized during the TRHOF Annual Induction Ceremony on November 1 at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore:

John Breland

Bill Coates

Steve Coffman

Chuck Conrad

Kevin Dorsey

Bruce Gilbert

Henrietta Hernandez

Jay Howard

Joe Izbrand

Chris Kelley

Bob Lewis, aka “Tumbleweed Smith”

Harold Mann

Brian Purdy

Jerry “The Car Pro” Reynolds

Ken Rush

Rod Ryan

Ray Schilens

William “Chilly Bill” Smith

Rudy Trevino

Tom Tynan

This year, the TRHOF is also debuting the Lonestar Legacy Award, a new honor designed to preserve the memory of influential figures from Texas radio’s past.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “With the passing of each year, the voting membership’s familiarity with some of the most accomplished and influential figures in Texas Radio history fades a bit more. Our Lonestar Legacies, selected by an ad hoc committee of TRHOF board members and advisors from our 2025 submissions, have earned their rightful place on the diadem of our Hall of Fame crown.”