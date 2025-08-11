Conservative Media Growth Vet Harrison Weinhold Joins Salem

Salem Media Group has appointed Harrison Weinhold as a consultant to support audience and revenue growth for the company’s podcast portfolio. He previously served as Head of Growth at Blaze Media, one of America’s largest Conservative media companies.

Before his time at Blaze Media, he was Director of Digital Marketing at The Daily Caller, a right-leaning news website founded by Tucker Carlson, where he managed campaigns to broaden audience interaction.

In his new role with Salem, Weinhold will collaborate with Salem’s podcast team to refine strategic planning, assess performance metrics, and explore new channels for audience acquisition.

Salem Media Group Chief Executive Officer David Santrella said, “As Salem continues to strengthen its position in the digital marketplace, adding top-tier talent like Harrison reflects our commitment to building a team that can compete and win in the fast-moving world of digital media. Harrison’s experience and results-driven approach will be a key asset as we advance our growth initiatives.”