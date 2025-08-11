AM/FM Crushes Spotify and SiriusXM in US In-Car Listening

We know that radio has long ruled over all types of ad-supported audio in the car, but with satellite radio and so many music, podcast, and audiobook subscription services offering ad-free listening, does AM/FM still come out on top? Yes, and it’s not even close.

According to Edison Research’s Q2 2025 Share of Ear study, AM/FM radio captures 56% of all in-car audio time, with or without ads, across US drivers, well ahead of ad-free SiriusXM at 13% and ad-free Spotify at 6%. Of course, when narrowing to ad-supported listening, AM/FM’s share jumps to 85% – unmatched reach for brands seeking buyers en masse.

Even in the electric vehicle segment, where manufacturers like Tesla have faced scrutiny for dropping AM tuners, the data reveals drivers still rely heavily on traditional radio. Among Tesla owners, AM/FM accounts for 51% of all in-car audio time, beating podcasts (12%), ad-free SiriusXM (10%), and other streaming services.

For ad-supported audio specifically, Tesla drivers give 74% of their listening to AM/FM, followed by podcasts at 17%.

Across other major brands, AM/FM takes an even further lead. Chevrolet owners give 64% of in-car audio time to AM/FM, Honda 62%, Subaru 60%, Toyota 56%, and Ford 55%. Even luxury brands like BMW, Audi, and Lexus, which often pack vehicles with premium infotainment systems, show over-the-air radio as the top in-car listening source.

The report also notes that the share of AM/FM listening occurring in-car has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, holding steady at 50% of all AM/FM usage in 2024 and 2025. This is up from a low of 40% during the pandemic, when commuting and travel plummeted.

For automakers, the study offers two takeaways. First, product design teams need to consider AM/FM’s enduring role in the driver experience before removing legacy audio options. Second, marketing teams should recognize radio’s unmatched capacity to reach a captive and willing audience.

More analysis is available via the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group.