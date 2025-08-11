Joe Miller Named Lead Radio Play-by-Play Voice for Navy Football

Joe Miller has been promoted to lead play-by-play announcer for the Navy Football Radio Network, entering his 13th year with the team and his first full season in the role following the death of Pete Medhurst. He’ll be joined by Keenan Reynolds and Mike James.

Miller previously served as color analyst, handling play-by-play for the final six football games last season. He has also called Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse, basketball, and soccer.

James will serve as lead analyst on all 12 games, while Reynolds will join James in the booth for every Navy home game and the annual Army-Navy Game. Reynolds will also contribute to the pregame show for all home and away games.

This season marks the twenty-first year Hearst Communications’ Navy Football Radio Network will serve as the flagship of the Navy Football Radio Network.

Reynolds said, “I am super excited and looking forward to having the opportunity to go a layer deeper on Navy Football on the Navy broadcast. Pete Medhurst was the greatest Navy broadcaster of all time and set the standard for how to do this job at a high level, and I hope our group can make him proud by meeting that standard. It will be exciting to be back in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this fall.”

James said, “I am really excited to have the opportunity to step into the Navy radio booth and call Navy football games. Sports on the radio, and in particular Navy sports on the radio, have been a big part of my life, and it’s a big responsibility to do this right. I look forward to working with Joe, Keenan, Keith, and Scott to put on a broadcast that will make Navy fans and the late great Pete Medhurst proud.”