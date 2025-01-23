Pete Medhurst, Voice of Navy Athletics, Passes Away at 55

Radio personality and the voice of Navy Athletics Pete Medhurst passed away on January 20 following a two-month battle with brain cancer. The news was confirmed by Audacy Washington DC, where he hosted shows on WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.

His association with Navy Athletics began in 1997, and over the years, he became synonymous with Navy sports, serving as the play-by-play voice for football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, and more. This past season marked his 12th year as the voice of Navy Football. Medhurst also served as halftime and postgame host for the Baltimore Ravens’ radio team.

Over his career, Medhurst’s voice graced major sporting events, including calling football for HDNet and CBS Sports Network, lacrosse for ESPNU and the Big Ten Network, and even serving as a play-by-play fill-in for the Washington Nationals. His contributions earned him a 2019 Nationals World Series ring.

He also earned the David F. Woods Award from the Maryland Jockey Club for his live coverage of the 148th Preakness Stakes.

In a statement, Audacy Sports Format Vice President Chris Kinard described Medhurst as, “An incredible broadcaster, who knew every sport, could call every sport, and could communicate his knowledge and passion in virtually any situation. His loss will be felt deeply by so many here at Audacy DC and by listeners and sports fans across the region.”