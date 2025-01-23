‘The Breakfast Club’ To Launch 24/7 FAST Channel on Tubi

A new deal between iHeartMedia and the Fox Corporation is bringing The Breakfast Club to Tubi with its own exclusive 24/7 digital Free Ad-Supported Television channel. The FAST channel will feature the NYC-based show’s best moments and original short-form content.

Fans can now watch curated highlights from the show on-demand, with the FAST channel set to launch in February. This move makes Tubi the first Ad-Supported Video on Demand platform to offer The Breakfast Club. In 2023, BET and VH1 began airing daily one-hour specials of the show every weekday on cable.

Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson said, “The Breakfast Club transcends morning shows with honest conversations at the heart of culture. At the core of our partnership with iHeartMedia is a shared interest in content that reflects culture and a passion to bring this influential and entertaining show to Tubi’s massive audience for even more fans to discover.”

iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes added, “The Breakfast Club has become a beacon of popular culture for millions in America on air, online, and socially. This new partnership with Tubi extends the reach of this iconic franchise to new TV audiences everywhere.”