BET Joins iHeart’s Club With New TV Deal

iHeartMedia is bringing The Breakfast Club to TV. BET will partner with iHeart to feature daily one-hour specials every weekday with celebrity interviews, entertainment news, and signature segments starting on April 17. The show will be simulcast on VH1.

This iHeart collaboration marks BET’s return to producing daily programming for the first time since 2014 and The Breakfast Club‘s introduction to daytime television.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences,” said BET CEO and President Scott Mills. “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are long time members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”